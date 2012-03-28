Nike sues Reebok over Tebow's name on NY Jets apparel

March 28 Nike Inc accused Reebok International
of improper use of National Football League quarterback Tim
Tebow's name on the apparel of his new team, the New York Jets,
a lawsuit said.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York said Nike
seeks compensatory and punitive damages from Reebok, a unit of
Adidas AG, citing unfair competition under the Lanham
Act. It said Reebok improperly introduced new products bearing
Tebow's name and his presumed number for the Jets last week
after he signed from the Denver Broncos.
Reebok "has no authorization from Mr. Tebow or anyone else
to use Mr. Tebow's name or other identification on such Jets
product," according to the lawsuit dated March 27 and made
public on Wednesday.
Nike said it is authorized and licensed to use Tebow's name
on football-related products.
The case is Nike Ince v Reebok International, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-2275.