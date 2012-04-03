Reebok: Nike suit over Tebow gear not a good call

* Reebok says no irreparable injury to Nike Inc
* Court hearing set in Nike's unfair competition claim
By Grant McCool
NEW YORK, April 3 Reebok says Nike Inc
made a bad call by suing it over New York Jets T-shirts bearing
the name and No. 15 of popular National Football League
quarterback Tim Tebow.
The sports apparel company owned by Germany's Adidas
said in court papers on Tuesday that there has been
no irreparable injury to Nike through its sale of green Tebow
merchandise.
As of April 1, Nike has an exclusive five-year contract with
the NFL to sell apparel for all 32 teams in the league. In its
lawsuit, Nike accused Reebok of trying to capitalize on
"short-lived, intense consumer appetite" for such products after
Tebow's March 21 trade to the Jets from the Denver Broncos.
.
Reebok lawyers also said the company had the right under an
agreement with NFL Players Inc, the licensing arm of the NFL
Players Association (NFLPA), the players' union, to use names
and numbers of players changing teams during March.
"Given that Mr Tebow has been a member of the NFLPA since he
has been in the league, Reebok did not need any permission to
use his name and number," Reebok said in papers filed in U.S.
District Court in Manhattan.
It said nothing in the license agreement forces Reebok to
get new permission when a player switches teams.
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel issued an order on March
28 preventing Reebok from manufacturing, selling and shipping
the apparel that Nike describes as unauthorized.
.
Castel, however, rejected Nike's demand that Reebok destroy
any unauthorized Tebow products. Barring a settlement, the judge
will hear arguments from lawyers for both companies on Wednesday
on whether the ban should be extended.
Nike argued in court papers on Tuesday that the order is
necessary to protect Nike from irreparable harm, "including harm
associated with loss of brand identification and goodwill
resulting from sales of Reebok-branded, Tebow-identified, New
York Jets-related apparel."
Reebok said it made 6,000 jerseys and 25,000 T-shirts
bearing the logos of Jets and the NFL and the name and number of
Tebow. Of those, only about 400 jerseys had Reebok's name or
logo, the company said. The 25,000 T-shirts and the remaining
5,600 jerseys did not have any Reebok markings, the court
document said.
A January poll by Walt Disney Co's ESPN rated Tebow
the No. 1 favorite active professional athlete in the United
States. The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, who played for the
University of Florida, is also an evangelical Christian who
prays on the football field in a pose known as "Tebowing."
The case is Nike Inc v Reebok International, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-2275.