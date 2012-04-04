Nike scores against Reebok in Tebow case

NEW YORK, April 4 Nike Inc on Wednesday won its
bid to stop Reebok International from making, selling and
shipping apparel bearing the name and number of popular New York
Jets quarterback Tim Tebow.
U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel converted his temporary
order of March 28 into a preliminary injunction after several
hours of arguments in Manhattan federal court.
Nike sued Reebok last week, arguing that the order was
necessary to protect Nike from irreparable harm. Tebow signed
with the Jets on March 21, leaving the Denver Broncos, and
unauthorized jerseys and T-shirts made by Reebok and bearing his
name and uniform number, 15, hit the market, Nike said.
In a ruling from the bench, Castel said: "Instead of Tim
Tebow being associated with the Nike swoosh, Reebok would be the
beneficiary of the association" if he did not halt further
production or sales of the apparel.
The case is Nike Inc v Reebok International, U.S. District
Court for the Southern District of New York No. 12-2275.