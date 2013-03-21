UPDATE 4-Nike profit tops Wall Street estimates, shares rise

* Q3 EPS $0.73 vs Wall Street estimate $0.67
* World-wide futures orders rose 6 percent
* Gross margins up 30 bps
* Sees turnaround in China
* Shares rise 8 percent
By Nivedita Bhattacharjee
March 21 Nike Inc's quarterly profit
beat Wall Street's expectations, as margins increased and
world-wide future demand for its apparel and shoes rose, sending
its shares up 8 percent.
Global orders for Nike-branded shoes and clothing scheduled
for delivery from March through July 2013, known as futures
orders, rose 6 percent compared to orders reported for the same
period last year. In North America, the company's biggest
market, orders increased 11 percent.
The company also saw a turnaround in future demand in
Greater China, with orders rising 4 percent, after falling in
the previous two quarters.
"They turned China much faster than we thought," said Brian
Yarbrough, consumer discretionary analyst for Edward Jones.
Yarbrough said this turnaround was important as China is
among Nike's highest margin markets. Lower shipping costs and
high price tags help the company make more money on their
products in that region, he said.
"In China, we are seeing progress against our strategy to
reset the marketplace but we still have more to do before we can
capture its long-term growth potential," Nike Chief Executive
Mark Parker said on a conference call with analysts.
Nike had been stuck with excess inventory in China and was
finding it difficult to tackle intense competition and frequent
promotional sales by local brands. Distributors and retailers
were also wary of an uncertain global economy.
Shares of the Beaverton, Oregon-based company rose to $57.93
Thursday in extended trade. They closed at $53.60 on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Paul Swinand, an analyst with Morningstar, said one of the
biggest challenges for Nike is to grow in its more mature
markets. He said strong demand in North America shows it is able
to do that.
Nike also posted its first growth in gross margins in around
two years, with margins rising 30 basis points in the quarter.
High costs of raw material and labor pressured the company's
margins over the past couple of years and Nike had been fighting
it by raising prices on merchandise.
"Gross margin benefited from the combination of pricing
actions and easing material costs, which more than offset higher
labor costs," the company said.
For the third quarter ended Feb. 28, the company earned $662
million, or 73 cents a share, compared with $569 million, or 61
cents a share last year. Analysts, on average, expected earnings
of 67 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $6.2 billion.