UPDATE 1-Nike revenue surges in North America and Europe

Sept 26 Nike Inc enjoyed big sales in
gains in North America and Europe last quarter and benefited
from fewer markdowns, helping the maker of sports clothes and
shoes report a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit.
Total revenue rose 7.7 percent to $6.97 billion, and global
orders for delivery later this year, which the company calls
"futures orders," rose 10 percent excluding currency impact,
suggesting Nike's hot streak will continue.
Nike shares rose 5.7 percent to $74.35 in after-hours
trading. Including those gains, shares are up 13.7 percent since
the announcement earlier this month that Nike would join the Dow
Jones industrial average.
Nike revenue in North America rose 9 percent, and in Western
Europe, where many retailers have struggled with a pullback by
consumers, sales grew 8 percent.
The company earned $780 million, or 86 cents a share, in its
fiscal first quarter, ended Aug. 31, compared with $567 million,
or 63 cents a share, last year. Analysts expected a profit of 78
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nike's gross margin rose 1.2 points to 44.9 percent of
sales, helped by lower cotton costs and fewer markdowns. The
company had forecast gross margin to be unchanged.
Futures orders for delivery between this month and January
2014 rose 12 percent in both Europe and North America.
In China, where Nike is grappling with excess inventory and
intense competition from price-cutting rivals, sales fell 3
percent, but futures orders rose 2 percent.