Nike's quarterly revenue jumps 15 percent

Sept 25 Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, reported a 15 percent jump in quarterly sales as the company reaps the benefits of heavy marketing investment during the soccer World Cup.

Net income rose to $962 million, or $1.09 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31 from $779 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenues jumped to $8.0 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)