Nike's quarterly revenue jumps 15 percent

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 28
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 25 Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, reported a 15 percent jump in quarterly sales as the company reaps the benefits of heavy marketing investment during the soccer World Cup.
Net income rose to $962 million, or $1.09 per share, in the three months ended Aug. 31 from $779 million, or 86 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenues jumped to $8.0 billion. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
April 28 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 27 As Britain prepares to negotiate its EU departure, a number of banks are likely to decide within two months where to set up new continental bases to make sure they can keep serving clients in the bloc after Brexit.
* Competition tribunal due to rule on Tabcorp bid in mid-June