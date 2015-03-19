Nike profit up 16 pct on higher demand for apparel, shoes

PRESS DIGEST- Canada - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 19 Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, reported a 16 percent jump in quarterly profit due to higher demand for its apparel and basketball and running shoes.
Nike said on Thursday its net income rose to $791 million, or 89 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Feb. 28, from $682 million, or 75 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue increased 7 percent to $7.46 billion.
Orders for shoes and clothing scheduled for delivery from March through July 2015, a gauge of demand Nike calls "futures orders," rose 11 percent globally, excluding the impact of currency exchange rate fluctuations. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, Jan 23 Emerging stocks gained and Mexico's peso led a currencies rally on Monday as markets took a breather following Donald Trump's inauguration as U.S. president, but Turkey's lira remained under pressure ahead of a crucial central bank meeting.
* Dollar falls as market frets over supply of reserve currency