Nike quarterly sales rise 4.1 pct

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks, dollar slip as Trump caution outweighs China GDP
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
Dec 22 Nike Inc, the world's largest footwear maker, reported a 4.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as demand rose for its shoes and apparel in North America.
The company said net income rose to $785 million, or 90 cents per share, in the second quarter ended Nov. 30, from $655 million, or 74 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.69 billion from $7.38 billion.
(Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru)
* Euro strengthens as markets make peace with Draghi statement
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, Jan 19 David Nason, a General Electric executive and former Treasury Department official, is the front runner to become the Federal Reserve's top Wall Street regulator under President-elect Donald Trump, sources familiar with the screening said on Thursday.
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million