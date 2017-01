Sept 24 Nike Inc, the world's largest sportswear maker, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more higher-margin basketball shoes and apparel.

The company said net income rose to $1.18 billion, or $1.34 per share, in the first quarter ended Aug. 31, from $962 million, or $1.09 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5.4 percent to $8.41 billion. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)