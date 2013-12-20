BRIEF-NIKE brand president says Q2 comparable store sales rose 10 percent

BRIEF-Grand Industrial Singapore unit plans to set up U.S. subsidiary
* Says its Singapore unit plans to set up subsidiary in the U.S.
Dec 19 Nike Inc : * Brand president says Q2 comparable store sales rose 10 percent * Brand president says drop in sales in emerging markets caused by transition
to a third-party logistics provider in Mexico * Brand president says "will take a few quarters for US to fully regain our
business at retail" in Mexico * Brand president says Q2 comp sales at its own stores in china up over 20
percent * CFO sees Q3 and Q4 gross margin growth to slow from pressure from raw
material costs,increased discounts to clear pockets of excess inventory
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Jan 24 Germany's Federal Cartel Office said on Tuesday it had approved stake purchases in German digital mapping firm HERE by U.S. chip maker Intel and China's NavInfo.
WALLDORF, Jan 24 SAP will consider initiating share buybacks but plans to keep a lid on big acquisition deals, its chief executive said on Tuesday, saying that the German software company was confident that currently available merger targets were overpriced.