BRIEF-NIKE brand president says Q2 comparable store sales rose 10 percent

Dec 19 Nike Inc : * Brand president says Q2 comparable store sales rose 10 percent * Brand president says drop in sales in emerging markets caused by transition

to a third-party logistics provider in Mexico * Brand president says "will take a few quarters for US to fully regain our

business at retail" in Mexico * Brand president says Q2 comp sales at its own stores in china up over 20

percent * CFO sees Q3 and Q4 gross margin growth to slow from pressure from raw

material costs,increased discounts to clear pockets of excess inventory