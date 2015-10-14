Nike says expects revenue of $50 billion by 2020

Oct 14 Nike Inc said it expects annual
revenue to hit $50 billion by 2020, with sales in its women's
category set to double.
The sportswear maker expects sales in its women's business
to reach over $11 billion in the next five years from $5.7
billion in 2015, Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards said at the
company's investor meeting on Wednesday.
Nike's e-commerce business, which brings in just over $1
billion, is expected to grow to $7 billion by 2020, he said.
