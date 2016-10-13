Nike to become official kit supplier of Chelsea FC

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 13 Nike Inc said on Thursday it signed a long-term deal with top English football club Chelsea FC, becoming its official kit supplier from the 2017-18 season.
Nike declined to provide financial terms of the deal, which is the biggest in the club's history. (swoo.sh/2eauomL)
The Guardian newspaper reported that London-based Chelsea FC's deal with Nike is worth an estimated 60 million pounds ($74.6 million) a season for the next 15 years. (bit.ly/2dePBva)
($1 = 0.80 pounds) (Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.