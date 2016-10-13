Nike to become official kit supplier of Chelsea FC

Oct 13 Nike Inc said on Thursday it signed a long-term deal with top English football club Chelsea FC, becoming its official kit supplier from the 2017-18 season.

Nike declined to provide financial terms of the deal, which is the biggest in the club's history. (swoo.sh/2eauomL)

The Guardian newspaper reported that London-based Chelsea FC's deal with Nike is worth an estimated 60 million pounds ($74.6 million) a season for the next 15 years. (bit.ly/2dePBva)

