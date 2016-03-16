Nike fitness app, new products get more personal

NEW YORK, March 16 Nike, the world's
biggest sportswear firm, is launching a new version of its Nike+
running app that offers users preferential access to the hottest
new sneakers, raising its game as competition heats up in the
fitness tracking business.
Nike made the announcement at a glitzy event in New York at
which it also launched a series of new products including
self-lacing shoes, transparent air-filled soles and soccer
cleats made from a polymer that prevents mud from sticking to
the sole.
Nike was a pioneer in fitness tracking, teaming up with
Apple Inc on Nike+ running programs for the iPod and
iPhone.
Nike itself created the new version of the app, in a field
that is now crowded, with rivals Adidas AG and Under
Armour Inc both buying running apps last year.
Nike Chief Executive Mark Parker said the new version of the
app - set to be launched in the U.S. market in June and later
elsewhere - would offer a more tailored service, including
personalized product recommendations and customized training
tips.
"Athletes want more than a dashboard and data - they want a
more personal relationship," he said.
Nike+ users also will have exclusive access to new products
such as HyperAdapt 1.0, a shoe with an in-sole motor that can
tighten and loosen laces to respond to an athlete's motion.
Ahead of the Rio Olympics and the European soccer
championships, Nike debuted sportswear made from lighter-weight
and faster-drying fabric, while U.S. 200 meters gold medalist
Allyson Felix modeled "AeroBlades," tiny plastic points on socks
and sleeves that are designed to reduce drag for runners.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Chris Reese)