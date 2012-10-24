版本:
Iconix to buy Umbro from Nike for $225 mln

Oct 24 Iconix Brand Group Inc agreed to buy the Umbro sneaker brand from Nike Inc for $225 million, the companies said on Wednesday.

Nike, the world's largest athletic footwear company, said in May that it planned to sell Umbro and Cole Haan in order to sharpen its focus on its Nike, Jordan, Converse and Hurley brands.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

