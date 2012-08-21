Nike sets new rules to beef up store, customer safety-WSJ

Aug 21 Nike Inc has come up with new
rules for retailers, prompted by unruly crowds outside stores
selling its shoes, the Wall Street Journal reported.
According to a company memo reviewed by the paper, the
world's largest sportswear maker told sporting-good stores that
they will not be allowed to pre-sell or take reservations for
new shoes.
The retailers, which include Foot Locker Inc and
Dick's Sporting Goods Inc, will also have to give up
midnight releases of shoes that had prompted customers to camp
outside and stampede stores, the paper reported.
"Retailers should assess what measures are necessary to
secure the store and ensure the safety of personnel and
consumers," the Nike memo said, according to the Journal.
Nike representatives were not immediately available for
comment outside regular business hours.