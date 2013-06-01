版本:
CORRECTED-BRIEF-Mitsubishi to buy Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil - NIKKEI

(Corrects name of Brazilian grain company in headline and first
bullet point)
    TOKYO, June 1 NIKKEI:
 * Mitsubishi Corp has decided to acquire Brazilian
grain company Los Grobo Ceagro do Brasil SA, and will spend
JPY50 billion for the deal- NIKKEI
 * Deal to include over JPY30 billion in loans to Ceagro, over
JPY10 billion for share purchases from investors including
Argentina's Grupo Los Grobo SA-NIKKEI
* Source text for Eikon 
* Further company coverage 

 (Reporting by Tokyo newsroom)
