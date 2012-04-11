UPDATE 1-Mitsui Sumitomo to buy stake in Indian insurer - Nikkei

April 12 A unit of MS&AD Insurance Group
Holdings Inc plans to buy New York Life Insurance Co's
26 percent stake in India's seventh largest life
insurer for about 47 billion yen ($580.28 million), The Nikkei
daily said.
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Co will gain representation on the
board of Max New York Life Insurance Co and run the unit with
Max India Ltd group, which holds a 70 percent stake,
the business newspaper said.
The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year,
pending approval from Indian authorities, the daily said.
Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance has already entered India's
non-life insurance market through a joint venture and will
consider sharing the sales network with the life insurance
operations, The Nikkei said.
Indian law restricts foreign investment in insurance
companies to 26 percent.