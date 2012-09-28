Niko to move rig to Indonesia, suspend quarterly dividend

Sept 28 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko
Resources Ltd said it will start an extensive drilling
program in Indonesia, and suspend its quarterly dividend.
Niko shares were up 8 percent at C$13.45 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange on Friday. They later pared some gains to trade
up at C$13.13.
The shares had lost more than a quarter of their value
earlier this month after the company said a deep-water
exploration well it drilled off the coast of Indonesia came up
dry.
The company said on Friday it will begin moving a deepwater
drilling rig to the Lhokseumawe block in Indonesia from Oct. 1.
Niko and its partner have drilled two wells in the
Lhokseumawe block. The first was abandoned and the second did
not show commercial potential.
Niko holds interests in production sharing contracts for 22
offshore exploration blocks in Indonesia, covering 116,930
square kilometers.
The company was paying a quarterly dividend of 6 Canadian
cents.
Niko, which co-owns the D6 natural gas block in India with
BP Plc and India's Reliance Industries Inc, has
been under pressure due to a high debt load and declining
production at the block.