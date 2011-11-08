UPDATE 1-Niko to contract Diamond Offshore's rig in Indonesia

(Follows alerts)

Nov 8 Canada's Niko Resources said it will use contract driller Diamond Offshore's rig for up to five years in a deal worth about $700 million to explore the deep waters off Indonesia.

Emerging markets-focussed Niko will contract a semi-submersible rig capable of operating in water depths of 10,000 feet for four years with an option to use it for another year.

Niko is Indonesia's largest deepwater acreage holder and has interest in 16 production sharing contracts with companies like Statoil and Hess Corp .

The contract is to commence between June 1 and August 15, 2012, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)