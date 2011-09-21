Nikon to sell its first mirrorless cameras in Oct

BRIEF-Collector Q4 profit after tax increases to SEK 120 mln
* Q4 profit after tax 120 million Swedish crowns ($13.56 million) versus 91 million crowns year ago
TOKYO, Sept 21Nikon unveiled its first lightweight mirrorless interchangeable lens cameras on Wednesday, saying the two new models would go on sale in October and that it expects them to be priced around 70,000 yen ($915)and 105,000 yen.
Nikon, which along with Canon dominates the lucrative global market for interchangeable lens cameras, has beaten its archrival to the launch of a more compact version.
Mirrorless cameras pack many of the capabilities of a professional-style single-lens reflex model into a smaller body by cutting out bulky mirrors.
Other camera makers, including Sony , Olympus and Samsung have already launched mirrorless models, which have sold well in Asia, but less strongly in other parts of the world. $1 = 76.450 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
LONDON, Feb 9 Investment manager Henderson Group on Thursday posted a 10 percent rise in total assets under management to 101 billion pounds ($126.39 billion) in 2016, after market gains more than offset demand from retail clients to pull money from its funds.
