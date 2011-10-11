Nikon, Toyota halt Thai factories due to flooding

UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
TOKYO Oct 11 Nikon Corp said on Tuesday that it has halted a digital SLR camera production site in Thailand due to flooding on Oct. 6, and that it does not know when production will resume.
Separately, Toyota Motor said it halted all three Thai factories on Monday due to floods. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi, Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT Feb 10 The United Automobile Workers union on Friday said it had been approached by workers at Tesla Inc's Fremont, California, assembly plant, rejecting a charge by the chief executive of the luxury electric car maker that a worker who publicly criticized the company was on the UAW payroll.
