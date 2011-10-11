版本:
Nikon, Toyota halt Thai factories due to flooding

TOKYO Oct 11 Nikon Corp said on Tuesday that it has halted a digital SLR camera production site in Thailand due to flooding on Oct. 6, and that it does not know when production will resume.

Separately, Toyota Motor said it halted all three Thai factories on Monday due to floods. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi, Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

