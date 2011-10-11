UPDATE 1-Nikon, Toyota halt Thai factories due to flooding

* Nikon: does not know when Thai plant production will resume

* Nikon shares down 3 pct, Toyota up 1.9 pct (Adds details, background, share price)

TOKYO Oct 11 Nikon Corp said on Tuesday that it halted a camera production site in Thailand due to flooding on Oct. 6 and that it does not know when production will resume.

Nikon's only factory that makes digital single-lens reflex cameras for entry-level and semi-professional users can produce up to 5 million units a year.

"How much this affects production will depend wholly on how soon we can restart the factory," a Nikon spokeswoman said.

Shares in Nikon, which raised its earnings forecast in August on booming camera demand worldwide, dropped 3 percent on the news.

Toyota Motor said separately that it halted all three of its Thai factories on Monday due to floods, while the shutdown continued with the first shift on Tuesday.

The factories were closed for a holiday on Sunday. One of the three factories, which have a combined production capacity of 650,000 vehicles a year, was also unable to operate on Saturday.

The company was still gauging whether production could resume for the second shift on Tuesday.

Honda Motor Co said the disruption of supplies from affected parts makers had forced it to halt output since Oct. 4.

On Oct. 8, its own factory site at the Rojana industrial park, where Nikon's factory is also located, was flooded, and it received an evacuation order.

Motorcycle and parts production was also disrupted, Honda said.

Shares in Toyota were up 1.9 percent, while Honda was up 5.4 percent, against the benchmark Nikkei average's nearly 2 percent rise. (Reporting by Mayumi Negishi and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)