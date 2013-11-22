RESEARCH ALERT-Niko Resources: RBC cuts to underperform

Nov 22 Niko Resources Ltd : * RBC cuts to underperform from sector perform * RBC cuts price target to C$2 from C$10 For a summary of rating and price target changes on U.S. companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/US For a summary of rating and price target changes on Canadian companies: Reuters Eikon users, click on Reuters 3000Xtra users, double-click Thomson ONE users, type in RT/RCH/CA