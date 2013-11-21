版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 11月 21日 星期四 09:24 BJT

Niko Resources says CEO to retire at year-end

Nov 20 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd said Chief Executive Ed Sampson will retire at the end of the calendar year and will be replaced by Frederic Brace on an interim basis from Jan. 1.

The company, which has been trying to restructure debt, last week raised "significant" doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Niko Resources also said it reached a settlement for up to $80 million in payments to Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc for drilling off Indonesia.

Niko's shares have shed almost half their value this month and closed at C$1.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐