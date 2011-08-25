UPDATE 1-Niko Resources posts Q1 loss as output falls

Facebook to provide ad data for independent audit
Feb 10 Facebook Inc said it would provide information about ads displayed on its platform for an audit, months after the social network admitted to overstating key ad metrics.
* Q1 loss/shr $1.07
* Q1 production down 18 pct to 246,370 mcfe/d
Aug 25 Niko Resources Ltd , a Canadian oil and gas producer operating in Asia, posted a quarterly loss hurt by a fall in production and a change in accounting estimates.
For the April-June quarter, net loss was $55 million, or $1.07 per share, compared with net earnings of $14.1 million, or 46 cents per share, a year ago.
Oil and gas revenue fell 15 percent to $88.3 million.
Production in the quarter fell 18 percent to 246,379 mcfe/d (thousand cubic feet of gas equivalent per day).
Analysts on average were expecting the company to earn 65 cents per share on revenue of $92.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Niko recorded a $57.9 million loss in the quarter related to a change in the accounting estimates of an income tax expense.
Shares of the company closed at C$56.33 on Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Roshni Menon)
ANTOFAGASTA, Chile, Feb 10 Striking workers at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile girded for a prolonged stand-off with the company on Friday, as the work stoppage at the world's largest copper mine entered its second day and copper prices jumped on talk of BHP declaring force majeure.
* CORINDUS VASCULAR ROBOTICS INC - BEGAN LIMITED INSTALLATIONS OF CORPATH GRX SYSTEM IN JAN 2017 WITH PLANS FOR FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IN LATE FEBRUARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: