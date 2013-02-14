Niko's third-quarter loss doubles on falling gas output

BRIEF-Rapier Gold refutes further misleading comments by Delbrook
* Rapier Gold Inc - shareholder Bob Sangha, CEO of Maxit Capital, has filed a formal complaint against Delbrook
Feb 14 Canadian oil and gas producer Niko Resources Ltd doubled its third-quarter loss due to declining gas output from the Krishna Godavari (KG) D6 block off India's east coast.
The company's net loss widened to $93.7 million, or $1.64 per share, in the October-December quarter from $40.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier. It was the company's seventh quarterly loss in a row.
Oil and natural gas revenue fell 38 percent to $46.5 million.
Niko has been struggling with a series of setbacks - abandoning wells in Indonesia and Trinidad, cutting its production forecast due to mechanical issues at one of its blocks in Bangladesh and dealing with declining volumes in India.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 28 Canada's AGT Food and Ingredients Inc, one of the world's biggest exporters of peas and lentils, expects India to extend an exemption for Canada within days from a crop fumigation policy that threatened to derail trade, Chief Executive Murad Al-Katib said on Tuesday.
March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called "poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell itself.