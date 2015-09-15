NIMH director to leave for Google Life Sciences

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 National Institutes of Mental Health (NIMH) director Dr Tom Insel said he will step down in November and join Google Inc's life sciences division.
Insel, who has been with NIMH for 13 years, said on Tuesday that he would work on the internet search giant's projects to explore mental illnesses. (1.usa.gov/1FL049D)
Google has been increasing its presence in the healthcare industry, signing deals with drugmakers including Novartis AG and Sanofi SA.
The life sciences division is collaborating with Novartis to develop contact lenses to help diabetics track blood glucose levels.
The division is part of Google X labs, which is testing self-driving cars. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.