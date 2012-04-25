版本:
2012年 4月 25日

NiMin Energy to wind down ops, sell assets

April 25 Oil and natural gas producer NiMin Energy Corp said it was dissolving itself and would sell its assets in Wyoming's Big Horn Basin to Breitburn Energy Partners LP for about $98 million.

NiMin is currently working towards finding a buyer for its oil and natural gas assets in the San Joaquin Basin in California.

