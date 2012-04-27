CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-NiMin Energy to sell California assets for $27 mln

* To sell assets to Southern San Joaquin Production
* Annual and special meeting scheduled for June 27
April 27 NiMin Energy Corp said it
would sell its assets in the San Joaquin Basin in California to
Southern San Joaquin Production LLC for about $27 million in
cash.
The sale comes two days after the company said it would shut
shop and sell its interests in Wyoming to Breitburn Energy
Partners LP for $98 million.
NiMin said it will have about $70.3 million to $72.5 million
to distribute to shareholders after paying off debts of about
$52.6 million to $55.1 million.
The company intends to hold its annual shareholders meeting
on June 27 to seek approval for the sale of assets and
liquidation of the company. The assets will be sold even if
shareholders do not approve the dissolution of the company, it
said in a statement.
Shares of the company closed at 78 Canadian cents on
Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.