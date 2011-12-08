UPDATE 4-CVC's $2.7 bln refinancing of Nine fails-sources

* CVC forced to scrap refinancing plans as hedge funds gain
hold
* Goldman Sachs fund faces $800 mln loss on mezzanine
debt-source
* Apollo, Och-Ziff among hedge funds fighting for
control-sources
* CVC underwater on $2.2 billion equity investment-sources
By Stephen Aldred and Sharon Klyne
HONG KONG/SYDNEY, Dec 8 Private equity
firm CVC failed to reach a deal with creditors to
refinance A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in Nine
Entertainment, sources said on Thursday, putting the future
ownership of the Australian media network in doubt.
That leaves the London-based buyout firm facing a potential
equity loss on paper of $2.2 billion and fending off hedge funds
swooping to take control of Nine.
The funds have bought up senior debt from creditors
including French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
Commercial and Investment Bank, sources said.
CVC's Asia-Pacific arm had asked lenders last month to agree
to a two-and-a-half year extension on the debt due in 2013,
which represents some 70 percent of Nine's total debt, hoping it
would buy crucial time for Nine's advertising revenue to
improve.
But over the past week a string of lenders - some who needed
to repatriate cash to debt-stressed Europe - sold chunks of
their debt to hedge funds.
Sources said that U.S. and Australian hedge funds, including
Oaktree Capital, Anchorage Advisors, Och-Ziff and Apollo
Global Management, now control as much as 50 percent of the debt
and are looking to take control of Nine.
The $2.7 billion in senior debt is a legacy of A$5.3 billion
in cash and debt that CVC used to buy the network from media
baron James Packer in 2006.
CVC injected about A$1.8 billion of equity into the company
as credit markets were booming in 2006. In late 2008, it
invested a further A$335 million as part of a recapitalisation
plan .
CVC acquired 99 percent of Nine through three
injections of capital, the Financial Times said. The Australian
Financial Review (AFR) newspaper reported on Thursday that Nine
made a loss of A$428 million in 2010-11.
CVC could not be reached for comment.
Should CVC ultimately lose control of the company and is
forced to write down its investment, the firm faces a total
paper equity loss of $2.2 billion at current exchange rates,
assuming the firm has not received any repayment.
CVC is not the only casualty. A Goldman Sachs fund
faces an up to 80 percent loss on A$975 million ($1 billion) in
mezzanine debt of Nine, a source familiar with the matter said.
OPTIONS
Although hedge funds hold half of Nine's debt, and could
still grab more, CVC does not have to give up control of the
asset - yet.
But bankers estimated that CVC is underwater on its equity
investment because Nine is worth less than its debt. So unless
Nine's business prospects drastically improve, creditors are
unlikely to extend or restructure the debt on maturity. That may
leave CVC with little option but to swap the debt for equity.
Bankers were told at a lender meeting in November that the
next 12 months earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for Nine would be around A$400 million.
Assuming Nine would be valued at seven or eight times
EBITDA, it would fetch as much as A$3.2 billion -- lower than
the company's total debt of A$3.7 billion, bankers said.
CVC, which pulled a plan to float Nine earlier this year due
to adverse market conditions and weak advertising markets, could
inject more equity, but that would be a tough sell to the
limited partners who invest in its funds, sources said.
PLANS
CVC has agreed with Goldman Sachs to convert the mezzanine
debt into equity, a source familiar with the matter said.
Realising the refinancing plan was doomed, CVC has asked
lenders to consider splitting the senior debt into two classes,
the AFR reported.
The first tranche of debt will be for $1.8 billion, which
CVC is proposing to allocate to the few remaining original bank
lenders, the newspaper said.
The second tranche, of $900 million, will be high-yield
warrants paying a 14 percent coupon. Both tranches would mature
in 2017.
Senior lenders told Reuters on Thursday they had not been
told of the plans reported by AFR.
Commercial banks, including BNP Paribas, Commonwealth Bank
of Australia and Credit Agricole Commercial and Investment Bank
sold around A$250 million of senior debt last week, sources
said.. Credit Agricole declined to comment.
Hedge fund Canyon Partners sold around A$200 million of debt
this week to another hedge fund, a source familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
The sources declined to be identified because they were not
authorised to speak to the media.
Debt traders say that Asian banks continue to hold debt in
Nine in chunks of more than A$50 million.