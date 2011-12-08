CVC gives banks 2 weeks on new Nine refinance plan- source

Dec 9 Private equity firm CVC has given its creditors two weeks to respond to a new plan on refinancing A$2.6 billion ($2.7 billion) of debt in Nine Entertainment, a source said on Friday, after shelving a debt extension plan earlier this week.

CVC has asked banks to come back with approvals for the plan to refinance the television network before Christmas, the source told Reuters Basis Point. The person was not authorised to talk to the media.

CVC's Asia-Pacific arm had asked lenders last month to agree to a two-and-a-half year extension on the debt due in 2013, which represents some 70 percent of Nine's total debt, hoping it would buy crucial time for Nine's advertising revenue to improve.

But over the past week a string of lenders - some who needed to repatriate cash to debt-stressed Europe - sold chunks of their debt to hedge funds and CVC shelved the plan for an extension.

The latest proposal involves splitting the debt into two classes, with one tranche allocated to banks and a second class allocated to hedge funds who have snapped up debt in recent weeks, sources said this week.

A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment on the time frame.

CVC Capital put out a statement in London saying there was no current requirement to refinance its senior debt in advance of the maturity date in February 2013.

"CVC has proactively commenced discussions with its lenders regarding refinancing options," CVC said.

The buyout firm also said it was not in breach of any in its financial covenants.

Should CVC ultimately lose control of the company and is forced to write down its investment, it faces a total paper equity loss of $2.2 billion at current exchange rates, assuming the firm has not received any repayment.

CVC is not the only casualty. A Goldman Sachs fund faces an up to 80 percent loss on A$975 million ($1 billion) in mezzanine debt of Nine, a source familiar with the matter said.

The $2.7 billion in senior debt is a legacy of A$5.3 billion in cash and debt that CVC used to buy the network from media baron James Packer starting in 2006.

CVC bought a 50 percent stake in Nine in 2006 for A$4.5 billion at the top of the buyout boom, followed by two capital injections that took its stake to 99 percent by the end of 2008, as advertising markets were already weakening.