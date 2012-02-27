CVC rebuffs hedge fund plan to restructure Nine debt-source

MELBOURNE Feb 27 Private equity firm CVC
has failed to respond to a proposal by hedge funds that
own a large chunk of $2.9 billion in debt owed by its Australian
TV network Nine Entertainment to convert their debt into equity,
a source told Reuters on Monday.
The hedge funds, Oaktree Capital and Apollo Global
Management, put their restructuring proposal -- which
would see hedge funds take control of Nine -- to CVC on Friday
in a letter and again requested a meeting with the buyout firm,
the person with knowledge of the situation said.
The person was speaking on condition of anonymity because
the matter is confidential.
CVC Capital Partners bought Nine for A$5.3 billion in cash
and debt from media baron James Packer from 2006 to 2008, as
credit markets were booming. The network's advertising revenues
have since fallen as the Australian economy weakened.
CVC shelved plans before Christmas to refinance the debt, as
banks sold out of the debt and hedge raised their stakes. CVC
has repeatedly said it is in no rush to refinance its senior
debt in advance of maturity in February 2013.
The options for CVC include tipping in more equity, which is
seen as unlikely on top of the reported A$1.9 billion already
invested in Nine, refinancing the debt, or selling some non-core
assets to pay off debt, banking sources have said.
A spokeswoman for CVC declined to comment.
Sources have previously said that Oaktree and Apollo hold
A$1 billion or about 37 percent of the A$2.7 billion ($2.9
billion) senior debt owed by Nine, part of a group of hedge
funds including Och-Ziff.
However, Oaktree and Apollo's share of the total debt is
actually 28 percent, a second source familiar with the situation
said on Monday.
Nine Entertainment Co, one of the biggest private-equity
owned companies in Australia, has assets including the Channel
Nine free-to-air television station, ACP Magazines which
publishes the Australian Women's Weekly, ticketing agency
Ticketek and Acer Arena.