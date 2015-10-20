Australian TV network says U.S. PE firm sells down stake

SYDNEY Oct 20 Australian free-to-air television
network Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd said its
biggest shareholder, U.S. private equity firm Apollo Global
Management LLC, plans to sell most of its stake to
regional broadcaster WIN Corp.
In a short statement on Tuesday, Nine said the New
York-based distressed buyout specialist would sell a 13 percent
stake to WIN at an undisclosed price.
Nine's latest annual report said Apollo had a 22 percent
stake, which means the sale will cut its holding to 9 percent.
Apollo and another U.S. private equity firm, Oaktree Capital
Group LLC, bought Nine in two deals in 2006 and 2008,
before downsizing their exposure in a 2013 listing.
Nine shares have traded below their A$2.05 issue price since
June this year, and were down 0.3 percent at A$1.61 in morning
trading, in line with the broader market.
WIN Corp also has a 14.9 percent stake in Nine free-to-air
rival Ten Network Holdings Ltd, according to Australian
media.
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Stephen Coates)