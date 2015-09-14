Nintendo promotes executive to replace late CEO Iwata

TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese videogame maker Nintendo Co Ltd said it was promoting its managing director, Tatsumi Kimishima, to replace former Chief Executive Satoru Iwata, who died of cancer in July.

Kimishima, a former banker who became chief executive of Nintendo's U.S. operations, will succeed Iwata with effect from Sept. 16, the company said.

Analysts have said the new leader will be tasked with a balancing act of avoiding cannibalising traditional console sales, while pushing aggressively into mobile gaming. Iwata, only months before his death, decided to enter mobile gaming after years of resisting investor calls for such a move. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)