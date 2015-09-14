UPDATE 1-Nintendo promotes executive to replace late President Iwata

* Tatsumi Kimishima to assume top role from Wednesday
* Takeda, Miyamoto remain representative directors
By Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Sept 14 Japanese videogame maker Nintendo
Co Ltd said on Monday it was promoting Managing
Director Tatsumi Kimishima to replace former President Satoru
Iwata who died of cancer in July.
Kimishima, a former banker who has also led Nintendo's U.S.
operations, will take his new post on Wednesday, the company
said.
Kimishima, 65, succeeds a charismatic leader who was a
hands-on manager and launched Nintendo's bestselling Wii
console.
But with his track record of running key operations overseas
and his background in finance, he is seen as providing balance
in a management team that will also continue to include two
prominent gaming engineers, analysts said.
Genyo Takeda, one of the lead developers of the Wii, and
Senior Managing Director Shigeru Miyamoto, creator of the Mario
and Donkey Kong hit games, will remain Nintendo's other two
representative directors.
"(Kimishima) is a safe choice to continue on the path set by
Iwata," said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst with Ace Research
Institute. "He will be in charge of management, while Takeda and
Miyamoto will be responsible for the gaming hardware and
software businesses."
The two engineers had been seen as possible candidates to
take the top post because they were temporarily put in charge of
running the company after Iwata's death.
Kimishima will be tasked with a balancing act of avoiding
cannibalising traditional console sales, while pushing
aggressively into mobile gaming.
Just months before his death, Iwata decided to enter mobile
gaming through a partnership with online gaming firm DeNA Co Ltd
after years of resisting investor calls for such a
move.
