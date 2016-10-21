UPDATE 3-Nintendo unveils new console, shares slide as features underwhelm

* New system doubles up as traditional console and handheld
device
* No details on pricing
* Nintendo shares drop 6 pct
* Nintendo titles increasingly vulnerable to mobile gaming
shift
By Taiga Uranaka and Makiko Yamazaki
TOKYO, Oct 21 Nintendo Co Ltd offered a
sneak preview of a new gaming system that can be used both as a
traditional console as well as a handheld device, but a lack of
revolutionary features helped send its shares sliding 6 percent.
In a 3-minute video teaser, the Kyoto-based games company
unveiled Nintendo Switch, its first new gaming device in four
years, which will launch in March 2017. It remained, however,
silent on the key issue of pricing.
Its success will be crucial as Nintendo still considers
console gaming to be the centre of its business, even as casual
gaming has moved to smartphones and tablets and as it last
console, the Wii U, flopped badly.
If sales disappoint, the company will come under even more
pressure to embrace smartphone gaming - something it has only
just begun to do.
"The trailer does not show the device being played in
interesting new ways, gameplay looks to be surprisingly similar
to gaming with any number of other consoles," Takeshi Koyama, a
senior analyst at Mizuho Securities, wrote in a report to
clients.
He added that many aspects of the new device remained
unclear, such as whether the screen on the main unit is a touch
screen or whether it can be synced up with other smart devices.
The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario, and Splatoon are among the
games lined up for the console, the trailer showed, while dozens
of publishers such as Activision Publishing Inc, Electronic Arts
Inc and Take-Two Interactive Software Inc are
developing games for the device.
Eiji Maeda, an analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities, said the
games should go down well with traditional Nintendo fans but
there were no games shown that seemed to break new ground.
Nintendo has sold only 13 million Wii U consoles since its
launch in 2012, compared with 101 million sales of its
predecessor, the Wii, launched in 2006.
That flop helped push Nintendo into mobile gaming, leading
to the runaway success of Pokemon GO and plans to debut its game
franchise Super Mario Bros on Apple Inc's iPhone in
December.
Shares in Nintendo were down 5.7 percent in afternoon trade
on Friday, giving the company a market value of about $35
billion. The stock is, however, still up some 70 percent since
early July on hopes that Pokemon GO and Super Mario Bros on the
iPhone will be big contributors to earnings.
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Taiga Uranaka in Tokyo;
Additional reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru;
Writing by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)