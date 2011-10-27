Nintendo posts quarterly loss, slashes forecast again

TOKYO Oct 27 Nintendo Co Ltd tumbled to a 19.6 billion yen ($258 million) operating loss for the July-September period, worse than it forecast and falling short of market expectations

The figure compares with a profit of 30.89 billion yen profit in the same period last year.

The games giant with the Super Mario franchise also slashed its full-year operating profit forecast to just 1 billion yen from 35 billion yen.

Nintendo has been battling growing competition from smartphones and tablets, but this quarter also faced a massive hit from the soaring yen, which has crushed the value of profits repatriated from abroad, especially the euro zone. ($1 = 75.990 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Isabel Reynolds; Editing by Miyoung Kim)