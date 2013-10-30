Nintendo keeps 2013/14 Wii U sales forecast unchanged at 9 mln units

TOKYO Oct 30 Nintendo Co on Wednesday
kept its Wii U game machine sales forecast for the year through
March 2014 unchanged at 9 million consoles, about a month after
it reduced the console's price in North America and Europe to
better compete with rivals.
The creator of the Super Mario franchise is counting on the
new Wii U to revive its fortunes as it faces new hardware
releases from Microsoft Corp and Sony Corp.
Nintendo, which began by making playing cards in the late
19th century, also projected its sales of 3DS handheld consoles
at 18 million units, unchanged from its previous forecast.
Known for games with characters including "Mario" and
"Zelda", Nintendo is also up against stiff competition from
inexpensive or free mobile games on tablets and smartphones.
Hoping to attract new players who have not been able to
afford costlier versions of its 3DS, Nintendo this month
launched the cheaper 2DS, which has a lower resolution and will
play DS and 3DS games in 2D graphics, in North America and
Europe.