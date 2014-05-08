Nintendo defends decision to disallow gay relationships in game

May 7 Nintendo Co Ltd is defending its
decision to disallow same-sex relationships in its best-selling
"Tomodachi Life" mobile game, after fans took to Twitter to urge
the Japanese gaming giant to relax that restriction.
According to the fans, married characters in Nintendo's
social game gain access to in-game features denied to single
ones.
"Nintendo never intended to make any form of social
commentary with the launch of Tomodachi Life," the company said
in an emailed statement.
"The relationship options in the game represent a whimsical
and playful alternate world rather than a real-life simulation.
We are a games company first and foremost and our main objective
is to create games and consoles for players to enjoy."
Several well-known U.S. games currently allow same-sex
relationships, including The Sims and role-playing game Skyrim.
(Reporting by San Francisco newsroom; Editing by Ken Wills)