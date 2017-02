TOKYO Dec 8 Nintendo Co Ltd on Thursday denied a report that star game designer Shigeru Miyamoto would step down from his current position and take a smaller role in the company.

Wired magazine had quoted the creator of Super Mario Bros and The Legend of Zelda as saying in an interview that he wanted to retire and work on smaller projects.

"This is absolutely not true," said a spokeswoman for Nintendo. "Please do not be concerned."