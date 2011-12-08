UPDATE 2-Nintendo denies report games designer Miyamoto to retire

* Shares in Nintendo drop 2 pct, vs 0.7 pct fall in Nikkei
* Miyamoto creator of top-selling Mario, Zelda games
* Mario software has helped boost 3DS sales in Japan
* Nintendo struggling after product flop, yen rise
By Isabel Reynolds
TOKYO, Dec 8 Nintendo Co Ltd on
Thursday denied a report that Shigeru Miyamoto, widely seen as
the world's most influential games designer, would step down
from his current position and take a smaller role in the
company.
Wired magazine had quoted the 59-year-old creator of popular
games franchises including Super Mario Bros and The Legend of
Zelda as saying in an interview that he wanted to retire and
work on smaller projects, passing the torch to younger
designers.
"This is absolutely not true," said a spokeswoman for
Nintendo. "There seems to have been a misunderstanding. He has
said all along that he wants to train the younger generation.
"He has no intention of stepping down. Please do not be
concerned."
Shares in Nintendo fell 2 percent to 11,040 yen on Thursday,
compared with a 0.7 percent drop in the Nikkei average.
Any sign that the company might lose Miyamoto would be a
fresh blow for Nintendo, which dominated the games industry for
years with its Wii consoles and DS handheld devices.
"He is a rockstar in video game and console development,"
said Dan Sloan, the author of a book on the secretive Kyoto
firm.
3DS FLOP
Nintendo has been struggling since its new generation 3DS
device flopped shortly after its February launch, amid harsh
competition from smartphones and tablets, while economic
uncertainty in Europe and the United States will likely deal a
fresh blow in the all-important year-end shopping season.
The yen's strength against the dollar and euro
has also crushed the value of profits repatriated from
overseas markets.
Miyamoto's influence over the industry has been such that
analysts often ask about his latest hobbies to try to glean
ideas about what games he might work on next. The report of his
retirement sparked a flood of messages on Twitter and tech
blogs.
"Inside our office, I've been recently declaring, 'I'm going
to retire, I'm going to retire," the Wired.com website quoted
Miyamoto as saying, via an interpreter.
"I'm not saying that I'm going to retire from game
development altogether. What I mean by retiring is retiring from
my current position."
The firm was forced to slash the price of its 3DS by about
40 percent six months after launch, and cut its forecast to a
net loss for the year. Markets also reacted negatively to the
unveiling of the successor to the Wii at the E3 games show in
June.
The launch of a raft of new software, including Mario
titles, has propped up 3DS sales, at least in Japan, President
Satoru Iwata said in an interview with the Nikkei business daily
this week. But he also noted that U.S. and European consumers
seemed to be delaying year-end spending.
Even if Miyamoto is not ready to step down yet, some point
out it may be time for the company to move on.
"Whether the report is true or not, speculation has been
growing that Nintendo needs a next generation to take the mantle
held by Miyamoto and Iwata over the past decade," said Sloan.