UPDATE 1-Nintendo to cut summer bonuses by 20 pct-NIKKEI

June 12 Nintendo Co will cut its employees' summer bonuses by about 20 percent this year as a result of weak business performance, Japanese business daily Nikkei reported.

The video game giant reported its first annual operating loss of 37.3 billion yen ($469.65 million) in April on shrinking sales of its Wii gaming console and weak demand for its new 3DS handheld device.

The company has reduced executive compensations from last year, the newspaper said.

