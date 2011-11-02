Motiva loses Wii infringement case against Nintendo

* Motiva had accused Nintendo of infringing to make Wii
* Final decision due in March
WASHINGTON Nov 2 Nintendo Co 7974.OS has won
a preliminary ruling that it did not infringe two patents owned
by a tiny company called Motiva LLC in making its popular Wii,
according to an initial ruling issued on Wednesday.
A judge at the International Trade Commission said that
Nintendo did not infringe two Motiva patents in making the Wii
video game. That preliminary decision will be reviewed by the
commission and can be accepted or changed. The final decision
is due in March.
Motiva LLC had claimed that the Nintendo Wii infringed
their patent for systems to track a user's position and body
movement. Nintendo denied the assertion.
"Nintendo has a long history of developing innovative
products while respecting the intellectual property rights of
others," said Nintendo General Counsel Rick Flamm in an email
statement. "Nintendo is confident that, if the full
International Trade Commission reviews the decision, it will
reach the same outcome."
Motiva did not immediately respond to an email request for
comment or attempts to reach it through its lawyer.
The case at the ITC is No. 337-743. It is Motiva, LLC v.
Nintendo Co, Ltd.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz, editing by Bernard Orr)