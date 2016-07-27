Nintendo's Mario eyes a Mickey Mouse merchandising makeover

* Pokemon GO renewing interest in Nintendo merchandise
* More willing to let characters roam beyond console
universe
By Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly
TOKYO, July 28 Flush with the stunning
popularity of the Pokemon GO mobile game, Nintendo aims
to make more from marketing popular characters such as Super
Mario, taking a leaf from the Walt Disney playbook where
Mickey Mouse and friends bring in billions of merchandising
dollars each year.
But, where Disney's animated characters often earn more than
the films they star in, Super Mario, Pokemon and other Nintendo
franchises have languished amid the Japanese firm's reluctance
to push them beyond its struggling game console platform.
The success of Pokemon GO - created by Nintendo, Pokemon
Company and Niantic, a Google spinoff - may signal
that Nintendo's move to let its characters roam beyond that
console universe could help revitalise a company that had grown
from a card game maker in nineteenth century Kyoto to the
world's top computer game and console maker.
"We are now expanding how we leverage Nintendo IP in various
ways beyond our traditional use of them predominantly within the
dedicated video game platform business," Tatsumi Kimishima, the
company's president, wrote in a message to investors.
It could be sitting on a goldmine.
"We believe the value of Nintendo intellectual property is
enormous and will eventually be unlocked over a 3-5 year
period," Jefferies analyst Atul Goyal wrote in a Monday research
note.
A spokesman for Japanese toymaker Takara Tomy said:
"We are seeing a resurgence of interest in Pokemon toys after
the launch of Pokemon GO."
Nintendo, which on Wednesday partly blamed a strengthening
yen for its April-June operating loss, is said to
be doing more to expand the reach of its popular franchise
characters, which also include The Legend of Zelda.
"Nintendo used to have only few people in its licensing
business and deal only with a limited number of merchandising
companies," said a toy company official, who asked not to be
named as he is not authorised to talk to the media. "That's
gradually changing as the company has made it clear it will
boost its IP business."
Shigeru Miyamoto, the creator of the puppet-inspired Super
Mario, has indicated Nintendo has more appetite now to allow its
franchise characters to spread beyond console gaming, and into
revenue generating licensing agreements.
"These projects will take time to bear fruit, but they are
something to look forward to," Miyamoto told Nintendo's
shareholder meeting late last month, adding Nintendo had started
licensing characters for attractions at Universal Studios theme
parks and was working to expand Nintendo products.
FADED WII
Since its Wii game console boom faded four years ago and its
successor, the Wii U, flopped, Nintendo has been buffeted by
losses that have more than halved its cash pile to around $5
billion.
Nintendo sold almost 100 million of its Wii consoles between
its late-2006 launch and end-2011, the year before the Wii U
was released. Subsequent sales of the Wii U have added only 13
million units. As casual gaming has shifted from the living room
to the smartphone, sales of its handheld 3DS video game
system are just a third of the older DS model.
Wary of losing focus on its ailing console business,
Nintendo has largely steered clear from producing games for
other platforms or agreeing lucrative licensing agreements.
In the year to end-March, the company's licensing revenue
was just 5.7 billion yen ($54.2 million) - around 1 percent of
overall sales, and a tiny fraction of what Disney earns from the
likes of Mickey Mouse, Toy Story, Winnie the Pooh and, more
recently, Star Wars.
Disney's revenue from consumer products - from Mickey Mouse
tea pots and tie clips to books, magazines and even English
language schools in China - totalled $4.5 billion in its last
full business year - around 9 percent of its total sales.
It was Disney's fastest growing business segment in the year
to Oct. 3, 2015, with operating profit up 29 percent from a year
earlier. While the Toy Story 3 movie, released in 2010, earned
Disney $1.7 billion at cinemas and from TV broadcasts, the
franchise's licensed toys, books and a smartphone app have
brought in $7.3 billion.
That's a merchandising masterclass that some investors
reckon Nintendo will struggle to match.
"Monetising IP is a whole different thing from selling
games," said a fund manager at a Japanese asset management firm
which owns Nintendo shares.
"They say they're going to sell a wrist watch, but it's
adults who are playing Pokemon GO ... and are they going to wear
a Pokemon GO Plus watch?"
($1 = 105.1900 yen)
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Ian
Geoghegan)