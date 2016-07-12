Pokemon GO fans told not to play in U.S. Holocaust Museum

| WASHINGTON, July 12
WASHINGTON, July 12 The U.S. Holocaust Memorial
Museum has told Pokemon GO fans not to play the popular new
mobile game in its premises, describing it as "extremely
inappropriate" in a memorial dedicated to the victims of Nazism.
The game involves using a mobile device to find and capture
virtual Pokemon characters at real life locations, including
apparently inside the Washington-based museum.
The idea of players roaming its halls, eyes glued to phones
in search of the computerized figures, shocked many after an
image was posted online showing one of the characters located
outside the doors to the museum's Helena Rubinstein Auditorium.
"We are attempting to have the museum removed from the
game," the museum's communications director, Andy Hollinger,
said in a statement.
The museum encourages visitors to use their mobile phones to
share and engage with exhibits while visiting, he added.
"Technology can be an important learning tool, but this game
falls far outside of our educational and memorial mission,"
Hollinger said.
During a visit to the museum on Tuesday, a Reuters reporter
saw various visitors using phones to take photos or send
messages, but no one obviously playing games. That included the
area outside the Helena Rubinstein Auditorium, which features
recorded testimonies from Jews who survived the gas chambers.
Niantic, the game's creator, did not respond to requests for
comment about the museum's complaint.
Interest in Pokemon GO has surged since its release last
week. The game was the most downloaded free app on Apple's app
store, while Nintendo shares surged nearly 25 percent on Monday
for their biggest daily gains ever based on its success.
On Tuesday, a Democratic U.S. senator asked Niantic to
clarify the game's data privacy protections, amid concerns it
was unnecessarily collecting lots of user data.
(Reporting by Kouichi Shirayanagi; Editing by Daniel Wallis and
Sandra Maler)