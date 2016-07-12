U.S. senator probes Pokemon GO maker over data privacy concerns

| WASHINGTON, July 12
WASHINGTON, July 12 A Democratic U.S. senator on
Tuesday asked the software developer behind Nintendo Co Ltd's
Pokemon GO to clarify the mobile game's data privacy
protections, amid concerns the augmented reality hit was
unnecessarily collecting vast swaths of sensitive user data.
Senator Al Franken of Minnesota sent a letter to Niantic
Chief Executive John Hanke asking what user data Pokemon GO
collects, how the data is used and with what third party service
providers that data may be shared.
The game, which marries Pokemon, the classic 20-year-old
cartoon franchise, with augmented reality, allows players to
walk around real-life neighborhoods while seeking virtual
Pokemon game characters on their smartphone screens - a
scavenger hunt that has earned enthusiastic early reviews.
Franken also asked Niantic to describe how it ensures
parents give "meaningful consent" to a child's use of the game
and subsequent collection of his or her personal information.
"I am concerned about the extent to which Niantic may be
unnecessarily collecting, using, and sharing a wide range of
users' personal information without their appropriate consent,"
Franken wrote.
"As the augmented reality market evolves, I ask that you
provide greater clarity on how Niantic is addressing issues of
user privacy and security, particularly that of its younger
players," he added.
Franken additionally asked Niantic to provide an update on a
vulnerability detected on Monday by security researchers who
found Pokemon GO players signing into the game via a Google
account on an Apple iOS device unwittingly gave "full access
permission" to the person's Google account.
Pokemon GO on Tuesday released an updated version on iOS to
reduce the number of data permissions it sought from Google
account users.
Niantic did not immediately respond to a request for
comment about Franken's inquiry.
The company, spun off by Google last year, created the game
in tandem with Pokemon Co, a third of which is owned by
Nintendo.
Pokemon GO has been a smash hit for Nintendo. The Japanese
company's first venture in mobile gaming brought market-value
gains of $7.5 billion in just two days after the game's release
last week.
Franken asked for a response by Aug. 12.
(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)