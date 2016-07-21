Saudi Arabia denies issuing new fatwa against Pokemon

DUBAI, July 21 Saudi Arabia denied on Thursday
that the conservative kingdom's top clerical body had renewed a
15-year-old edict declaring that the Pokemon game was
un-Islamic.
Saudi media reports said on Wednesday the General
Secretariat of the Council of Senior Religious Scholars had
revived a 2001 decree against a Pokemon card game in response to
queries from Muslims, although it made no mention of the new
Pokemon GO mobile game.
Users of the game walk around their real-life neighbourhoods
in search of scores of "pocket monsters", which emerge
superimposed on the phone screen via its camera.
The 2001 fatwa said the card game contained elements
prohibited by Islamic law such as gambling.
However, Saudi authorities said the social media reports
were unfounded.
"The Council of Senior Religious Scholars denied that it
issued a new fatwa about the Pokemon game, and the media reports
of that are not accurate," said Abdulmohsen Alyas,
undersecretary for international communication and media at the
Ministry of Culture and Information.
"We ask international media to call the ministry to verify
information for their reports."
On its Twitter account, the Council said no fatwa had been
issued for the new Pokemon game.
In conservative Saudi Arabia, home to Islam's two holiest
sites, cinemas are banned and women's sports are discouraged as
promoting sin.
Middle Eastern states are often wary of social media use by
their growing youth populations. Authorities in Kuwait and Egypt
have already warned that Pokemon players might be tempted to
point their smartphones at restricted locations such as royal
palaces, mosques, oil facilities or military bases.
(Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Sami Aboudi/Mark
Heinrich)