Nintendo releasing new handheld game device, cheaper Wii U for holidays

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 28 Japanese game maker
Nintendo Co will launch a new and inexpensive handheld
gaming device and offer a $50 price cut for its 32GB Wii U
console in North America and Europe this holiday season in a bid
to reverse weak sales and woo gamers back to its offerings.
Dubbed the "2DS" and priced at $129.99, the new addition to
Nintendo's 3DS range will go on sale on Oct. 12 and play 3DS and
DS games with 2D graphics, as its name suggests.
Known for games with much-loved characters like "Mario" and
"Zelda," Nintendo has been facing stiff competition from
inexpensive or free mobile games on tablets and smartphones.
This reflects an industry-wide trend where mobile games are
eating into the market share of consoles and handheld devices.
With the "2DS," Nintendo hopes to attract new entrants in
the handheld space who have not been able to afford variants of
its 3DS systems, priced at $169.99 and $199.99, Reggie
Fils-Aime, president of Nintendo of America said in an
interview.
Some industry analysts have criticized Nintendo for not
taking advantage of the rapid growth of games on iOS and Android
mobile devices by keeping its game franchises limited to its own
systems. Nintendo executives have said they believe that letting
its other popular game characters like "Mario" roam on mobile
devices would impair the company's hardware business in the long
term.
By introducing the "2DS," Nintendo is going after "not just
consumers who have necessarily a phone or tablet," and want a
taste of Nintendo's game fare, "but all consumers, especially
younger consumers," File-Aime said.
The "2DS "release will coincide with the launch of
Nintendo's kids role-playing game "Pokemon X and Y."
Nintendo's prospects have dimmed since the launch of the Wii
U console last November. After posting tepid sales -3.6 million
Wii U units sold since launch to June 30 compared to 9.3 million
units of its successor, the Wii - the game maker aims to sell 9
million consoles by next March by offering new games and
reducing its price.
To boost Wii U sales, the company will sell its 32GB deluxe
version for $299.99, down from $349.99 starting Sept. 20,
Fils-Aime said.
The eight month-old Wii U will face fierce competition from
Sony Corp's PlayStation 4, priced at $399, and
Microsoft Corp's Xbox One, priced at $499, which will
hit store shelves in November. Both next-generation systems will
come with cloud gaming technology that lets players stream games
from remote servers and carry a host of exclusive games.
The company has also timed the release of games like "The
Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD" and "Super Mario 3D World"
to reinforce its Wii U console, Fils-Aime said. Third-party
titles include "Call Of Duty: Ghosts" by Activision Blizzard
and "Assassin's Creed IV:Black Flag" by Ubisoft
that will be released this holiday season.
"It's going to be these launches that are going to drive the
(Wii U) business forward and we're certainly going to do a lot
of marketing activity behind the price decline," Fils-Aime said.
Analysts say the three-decade-old Nintendo has an uphill
climb as competitors like up-and-coming GungHo Online
Entertainment post millions in sales per day with just
one mobile title called "Puzzles & Dragons."
"One of our benefits is that our products tend to sell well
over time versus this spike up and go away type of sales curve
that other companies may have," Fils-Aime said.