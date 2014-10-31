CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Nintendo to develop "quality of life" device to track sleep, fatigue - CEO

(In paragraph 5, corrects to ... non-contact radio frequency
sensor ... not, microwave transmission sensors)
* Nintendo will release new device in 2015/16
* Device is first offering from newly created healthcare
division
* CEO Iwata says device may be offered on subscription
service
* Nintendo announced a surprise profit for 2Q day earlier
TOKYO, Oct 30 Japanese video game maker Nintendo
Co Ltd will develop a device to measure a user's
fatigue and map their sleep, Chief Executive Satoru Iwata said
on Thursday, the first offering from the company's newly created
healthcare division.
The device will be developed with U.S. firm ResMed Inc
, which currently makes products to treat sleep
disorders, and will be available in the financial year ending
March 2016.
"By using our know-how in gaming... to analyse sleep and
fatigue, we can create something fun," Iwata said.
Nintendo, better known for its Mario video game franchise
and Wii and Wii U consoles, has said it expects its healthcare
division to turn a profit in 2015/2016. The company already
offers fitness games on its Wii console, played with a motion
sensor controller.
According to an image Iwata shared at a media conference,
the device will be about the size of a hand and can be placed on
a user's bedside table. It will use a non-contact radio
frequency sensor to track sleep, with the data collected used to
help users cultivate healthy sleeping habits.
Iwata refused to discuss the company's sales expectations
for the new device beyond saying that it may be offered via a
subscription service rather than a one-off purchase.
"We only start something new if we think we will be able to
create a big market, but as I'm not able to discuss pricing
plans and other details today I don't think there's much point
in giving a figure for our projected scale," he said.
The device was launched a day after Nintendo reported an
unexpected quarterly profit, after hit games gave a boost to
sales of its Wii U console.
Shares in Nintendo rose as high as 7.7 percent when they
opened on the Tokyo stock exchange. They then pared gains to
close the morning session up 0.7 percent, slightly outpacing the
benchmark Nikkei index, which rose 0.5 percent.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher and
Miral Fahmy)