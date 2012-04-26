UPDATE 2-Nintendo faces hard choices for a soft landing

* Nintendo reports first annual operating loss of 37.3 bln
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, April 26 In 2006 Nintendo took video
gaming out of the kids' room and into the living room, as its
hit Wii created a new niche as the console the whole family
could share.
But with that Wii boom waning, the successor being prepared
by the creator of Super Mario looks like a losing proposition as
Apple Inc and other smartphone and tablet makers take gaming to
the bathroom, the commuter bus and back to the bedroom.
Nintendo reported on Thursday its first ever
operating loss with a deficit of 37.3 billion yen ($458 million)
for the business year just ended, just marginally better than
the consensus forecast for a 41.4 billion yen loss.
"They have been beaten by smartphones and tablets, in
particular, for consumers spending and, more importantly, time,"
David Gibson, an analyst for Macquarie in Tokyo said before the
results announcement.
The company, which began in 1889 making playing cards in the
back streets of Kyoto, has been hammered by a precipitous
drop-off in sales of its Wii, DS handheld console and its new
3DS version.
A year ago Nintendo expected to sell 13 million Wii consoles
and ended up selling 9.8 million. It had a target for 16 million
for its new 3DS handhelds but ended up offloading only 13.5
million last business year. It managed to shift only half the 11
million DS machines it wanted to sell.
Weak demand forced Nintendo to slash the price of the new
3DS by about a third in August following its launch six months
earlier. For the current business term Nintendo is aiming to
sell 18.5 million of the devices.
NEW WII
Later this year the company is expected to release its
successor to the Wii, the Wii U, which features a tablet
controller.
Forecasting a return to profit this business term, helped in
part by a weakening yen that is boosting repatriated overseas
revenue, Nintendo's boss, Satoru Iwata, acknowledged his
company's lacklustre performance.
"Our target this year is not one I am satisfied with," he
said at a briefing in Osaka, in western Japan. "Sales of the 3DS
in Europe have not been as buoyant as those in Japan," he added.
Iwata, however, did not offer any strategic rethink or discuss
any possible change to plans for the Wii U.
Yet what Nintendo faces is a fundamental shift in gaming
habits that analysts argue may require it to shrink its hardware
business and instead chase profits for Super Mario and other
game titles on devices built by other firms.
Its emerging foe is Apple, already the nemesis of
flagging Japanese titan Sony Corp, whose seamless
go-anywhere devices - the iPhone, iPad and rumoured plans for a
games controller and "iTV" - are positioning it to grab swathes
of the gaming market where Nintendo once held sway.
In a report this month, Macquarie's Gibson pointed to a
recent survey by mobile gaming site MocoSpace. It asked 15,000
gamers where they gamed; 53 percent said they played in bed, 41
percent in the living room, 72 percent commuting and 5 percent
on the toilet.
Yet a game started on a Wii can't be continued on a DS on
the way to work or school. The Wii U, slated to go on sale in
time for the year-end shopping season, does not address that
convergence hurdle.
Nintendo will have to sell the new console for as much as
$350 to break even, estimates Nanako Imazu, an analyst for CLSA
in Tokyo. That is $100 more than it charged for the Wii in 2006
and would outstrip both the Playstation 3 and Xbox 360, which
can be picked up for less than $300.
BACK IN THE BLACK
Imazu said Nintendo, which earns about four-fifths of its
revenue overseas, should also get a boost this business term the
launch of popular game titles including Mario Party 8 and the
latest instalment of Dragon Quest from Square Enix due
out in August.
For the year starting April 1, Nintendo expects operating
profit of 35 billion yen, compared with a consensus estimate of
a 40 billion yen profit based on forecasts by 20 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Nintendo will also likely have a year's grace to woo core
gamers to the Wii U, say analysts, before Sony's anticipated
launch of its PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's updated
Xbox at the end of 2013. Nintendo, nonetheless, will still have
to contend with the rising flood of smartphones and iPhones.
"Nintendo has to deal with the change and let Mario games be
played on non-Nintendo devices," said Imazu. "I think it will
take at least couple of years to see that."
Any drastic strategy shift that would dispatch the Mario
brothers into the realm of Android and Apple's iOS operating
system would likely require a change at the top of Nintendo,
said Macquarie's Gibson. And that likely won't happen for a
couple of years until the Wii U is shown to be a clear failure,
he added.
Unlike money-losing Sony, where time is running out to
counter the pounding it's getting from Apple and South Korea's
Samsung Electronics, Nintendo, sitting on oodles of
cash it made selling the Wii - about $14 billion - at least has
time to mull its choices.
"With its 8,000 yen a share in cash, it can afford to still
make a bet that its hardware will sell," said Gibson.